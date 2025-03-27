Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis set to resign in May

Hennepin Healthcare is set to get new leadership later this spring.

CEO Jennifer DeCubellis announced Wednesday she intends to resign in May, saying "a strong leader passes the baton when the time is right."

DeCubellis started in her role in 2020, two weeks before Minnesota saw its first case of COVID-19.

Hennepin Healthcare's board praised the outgoing executive for her guidance through the pandemic and the civil unrest Minneapolis has experienced in recent years, as well as her "steadfast, ethical leadership" and "tireless advocacy at the state and federal levels for public policy reforms aimed at improving community health and access to care."

The health system, which operates a hospital in downtown Minneapolis as well as clinics throughout its namesake county, treated more than 156,000 patients last year. Its doctors performed 11,704 surgeries and the system saw 94,234 emergency department visits.

The board will announce an interim CEO on April 3 to lead the health care system during a national search for a permanent replacement.

Before becoming CEO, DeCubellis was a deputy administrator for Hennepin County's health and human services division.

Last month, Hennepin Healthcare announced a $2.5 billion renovation project for its flagship hospital.

Note: The video above originally aired Feb. 11, 2025.