Hennepin County Sheriff's Office vehicle hit by drunk driver, officials say; deputy injured

A deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is recovering after his vehicle was hit by a motorist, who officials say was drunk, in Minneapolis on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened at an intersection in Minneapolis. The deputy was treated at the hospital for his injuries. A K-9 that was in the vehicle during the collision was not harmed.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the squad car, identified by the sheriff's office as a 28-year-old man, was apprehended after attempting to leave the scene on foot.

A Hennepin County Sheriff's Office vehicle was damaged after it was hit by a man officials say was drunk during the morning of Oct. 3, 2025. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the man's initial breath test was nearly three times the legal limit.