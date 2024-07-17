Watch CBS News
Hennepin County Sheriff's Office unveils jail dashboard

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office unveiled a new dashboard on Wednesday that lists the number of people in the county's jail.

The dashboard is updated daily with the number of people in custody at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, and includes other public information such as their self-reported demographics, the arresting agencies, and the most serious charge brought them.

"I believe that any conversation about public safety must begin with accurate information," said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. "By launching this data dashboard, we are giving the public access to up-to-date information about the population in our jail. These tools and the jail data dashboard launching today are part of my commitment to openness and transparency."

The interactive dashboard also lists the median number of days a person is in custody and the total capacity of the jail.

