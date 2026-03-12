Hennepin County Sheriff's Office spent $1.3 million in overtime costs during ICE surge in January

The immigration crackdown in Minneapolis came at a steep cost to the state's largest sheriff's department.

According to a Hennepin County report, the sheriff's office spent $1.3 million on overtime costs for employees in January alone. The report says that was $860,000 over budget for the month.

Deputies racked up about a third of the overtime spending in the two-and-a-half weeks between the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Both shootings by federal agents sparked protests along with daily demonstrations outside the Whipple Federal Building.

Total expenses for the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in January were $17.5 million, which is $2.3 million over the budget for the month.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it spent about $5.2 million from Jan. 7 to Feb. 1, the majority of which was on overtime costs, according to Police Chief Brian O'Hara. That is double the amount of money budgeted for overtime pay for the entire year of 2026.

Operation Metro Surge has also left Twin Cities suburbs dealing with financial hurdles. In Hopkins, the city incurred around $150,000 in unexpected costs, most of which applied to police overtime. Roughly 20 municipalities are asking the State of Minnesota for financial assistance.