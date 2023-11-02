Hennepin County jury convicts Ryan Charles Rooney of first-degree murder

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury found Ryan Charles Rooney guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday. He faces a mandatory sentence of life with the possibility of release after 30 years.

RELATED: Woman Found Dead, Man Severely Injured In Eden Prairie Hotel Room

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 21, 2021 Eden Prairie police responded to the Residence Inn on the 7700 block of Flying Cloud Drive shortly before 11 a.m. for a welfare check. Inside, officers found a woman's body in a guest room along with a man suffering "significant injuries."

At the the time of the incident, there were two young children present. Neither child was reported to have been physically injured during the incident.

Ryan Rooney (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

Rooney was detained by police on the scene and later arrested.

"Today's guilty verdicts hold Mr. Rooney accountable for this senseless and devastating murder," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "I am grateful to the jury for their service throughout the trial and my thoughts are with those affected by Mr. Rooney's actions, especially the two young children exposed to this horrific event at such an early age."