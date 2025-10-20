Hennepin County addresses domestic violence and survivor support at summit

Domestic violence is at a breaking point as resources to fight it are being cut.

At least 24 victims were killed by intimate partners in Minnesota last year, according to a report from Violence Free Minnesota. One county is hoping to change that by connecting survivors with lifesaving support.

Members of the Hennepin County Attorney's Office & the Domestic Abuse Service Center read sections of the poem "I Got Flowers Today" aloud on Monday at a summit before placing a white rose in a vase.

The poem by Paulette Kelly is a heartbreaking portrayal of the cycle of abuse and a powerful reminder of the need to stop domestic violence.

Local leaders and advocates used the summit to address the crisis and the resources available to survivors.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says the event isn't just about awareness — it's about access.

"One of our purposes in putting on this summit was to bring a lot of community partners together but also to make to make sure people in the community who are experiencing domestic violence understand that there's help," said Moriarty.

But as services expand, federal funding is shrinking.

"A lot of the organizations that help victims of domestic violence, they're the recipients of tremendous cuts. That's tragic," said Moriarty.

Siri Lokensgard, director of the Domestic Abuse Service Center, says those services must be accessible and reflect the communities they serve.

"I cannot stress how important it is for someone to come in to our center and be able to work with someone who looks like them, speaks their language or understands the different cultural barriers that they may face," said Lokensgard.

The message was clear: stopping abuse requires not only prosecuting it, but preventing it, together.

"It is everyone's business. We are all responsible for our response," said Lokensgard.

Learn more about Hennepin County's resources for domestic violence victims here.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.