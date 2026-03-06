Hennepin County deputy charged with assault in incident that sent hospital into lockdown

A Hennepin County deputy is accused of domestic assault in an incident that sent a hospital in Maple Grove, Minnesota, into lockdown in February.

Dillon Field, 30, was in the hospital on Feb. 5 as his wife was preparing to give birth, charging documents filed in Hennepin County say.

He started yelling at his wife, who was in a bathtub in the delivery room bathroom. Charges say his wife asked that he leave, and his mother-in-law went to get a nurse. While the mother-in-law was moving past him, Field shoved her and tried to lock himself in the bathroom with his wife.

Nurses responded and Field left, court documents said.

His wife told officers that she had been living with her mother, as Field had been both physically and emotionally abusive. She had told Field that he could come to the hospital on the condition that he behave, charges say.

However, when he arrived, he immediately got verbally aggressive, she told officers. According to court documents, Field's interactions with hospital staff and with his wife prompted the hospital to go into lockdown.

Hennepin County

He's charged with fifth-degree assault and domestic assault.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says Field is on administrative leave, and there is an ongoing internal investigation.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.