Hennepin County Board censures Sheriff David Hutchinson

Minneapolis, Minn – The Hennepin County Board has unanimously decided to publicly censure sheriff David Hutchinson.

According to the board's action request, this comes after an investigation revealed that Hutchinson engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying in violation of Hennepin County's non-discrimination and respectful workplace policy.

The investigation was conducted after the Hennepin County Administration received a report that Hutchinson had been behaving hostile towards Sheriff's Office personnel.

This is the latest in a string of offenses for Hutchinson. Late last year, the sheriff pleaded guilty to DWI following a high-speed rollover crash near Alexandria. His peace officer license was suspended following this incident. The board voted to suspend Hutchinson's pay during that time.

Hutchinson did not run for reelection in November. His position was won by Major Dawanna Witt, who will become Hennepin Country's first black sheriff, and first female sheriff, too.