Hennepin Co. board votes to suspend Sheriff Hutchinson's pay

MINNEAPOLIS -- The sheriff of Minnesota's most populated county is losing a month of pay.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson was drunk behind the wheel late last year when he rolled a county-owned car near Alexandria.

A few months ago, the state decided to suspend his peace officer license. That means he won't be able to serve as sheriff for 30 days.

County leaders voted not to pay him during that time.

Hutchinson is not running for re-election this year. Hennepin County Major Dawanna Witt is running against former Morton Minnesota Police Chief Joseph Banks to become the next sheriff.