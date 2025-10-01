As Hennepin construction project nears end, businesses explain impacts

Hennepin Avenue's construction project is coming to an end, business express frustrations over impac

An Uptown construction project in Minneapolis is nearing its end but business owners on Hennepin Avenue worry it doesn't mean there is light is at the end of the tunnel.

"We would be buzzing here," said Nadine Schaefer, the co-owner of Namaste Cafe.

The stretch of late summer like temperatures would normally draw in the crowds, but businesses on the southern part of Hennepin Avenue say that hasn't been the reality.

"The bar would be full. These tables would be full," said Stephanie Shimp of Blue Plate Restaurant Company, who owns The Lowry.

In spring of 2024, the City of Minneapolis began phase one of a two-year construction project in Uptown, closing the typically busy corridor for the past two summers. All to improve citygoers' ability to walk, ride transit, drive and more.

Newly poured concrete shows that the part of Hennepin is planning to be very bike friendly.

"We've been suffering this month and it's not even better than winter right now," said Shaefer. She says June through September is their best period; now it's not sustainable.

"Two straight years I'd say we're 40% down in business," she added.

Namaste Cafe has been in business since 2006. Dealing with COVID and 2020's unrest. Now, they've had to innovate to keep the lights on.

"We are working with our Chai and distributing it to retail stores and coffee shops," Shaefer added.

Something that the owner of The Lowry can't do. They've had to cut staff.

"We've had to do increased marketing. We've had to do a lot of extra signage like wayfinding," said Shimp.

The City of Minneapolis told WCCO in a statement:

"We're excited to share that construction on Hennepin Avenue South is entering its final weeks. Over the next several weeks, crews will complete signal work, landscaping, final asphalt paving, and roadway striping. The project is anticipated to be finished in early November, and we look forward to residents and visitors enjoying the improved corridor. We recognize the challenges that construction can create for businesses. To help address these impacts, Public Works has taken significant steps to provide information, maintain access, and assist residents and businesses throughout this process. -Allen Henry, City of Minneapolis Spokesperson"

"They put up orange construction signs saying 'business is open during construction?' What is that gonna do?" Shimp added.

Business owners are asking you to shop local, and help if you can.

"There's a name and face to every independent restaurant. Likely that person is your neighbor" said Shimp.

Hennepin County is set to reconstruct Lyndale Avenue in 2027. It's a project that will run parallel to Hennepin.

More information on both projects can be found online.