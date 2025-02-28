Heavy winds Friday in Twin Cities ahead of chilly Saturday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on Feb. 28, 2025

The Twin Cities can expect heavy winds on Friday, a chilly Saturday and a potential midweek storm.

A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, with isolated gusts up to 50 mph behind the cold front.

Friday's high temperature is 46 degrees. Winds gradually weaken in the evening as colder air moves in, with temps dropping to the lower 30s by sunset.

On Saturday, expect below-normal temperatures with morning wind chills in the single digits. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with calmer winds by evening.

Sunday through Tuesday, temps rebound into the 40s and 50s as warm, southerly flow returns.

A large storm system could bring rain or wintry precipitation midweek, but exact impacts remain uncertain.