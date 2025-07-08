Health care workers in Stillwater begin 4-day unfair labor practice strike

Health care workers in Stillwater, Minnesota, kicked off a four-day unfair labor practice strike Monday.

Over 80 workers across multiple departments of the HealthPartners Stillwater Medical Group are represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa. Ninety-nine percent of the workers voted to strike if a deal could not be reached.

Workers began a picket in front of the HealthPartners Clinic Stillwater facility at 7 a.m. The picket line will be followed by a rally at noon.

The union says both sides have met seven times, but "remain apart on key issues like wages and benefits for their longtime employees." The group striking includes nurses, medical assistants and other service-unit health care positions.

HealthPartners released a statement to WCCO.

"Our colleagues represented by SEIU Healthcare are a valuable part of our team," the statement said. "While we are disappointed by the union's decision to move forward with the strike, we will focus on working toward a fair and financially responsible agreement. Our patients will continue to receive excellent care and service from us throughout this work stoppage."

Last week, Twin Cities nurses reached a tentative deal with several Twin Cities health care providers to avert a strike after months of bargaining.

This is a developing story and will be updated.