Health alert issued for pork carnitas sold at Aldi over possible metal contamination

Pork carnitas products sold at Aldi stores nationwide maybe contaminated with pieces of metal, according to a public health alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS says the fully cooked pork carnitas were produced from April 1-2 and have an establishment number "Est. 46049" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The item comes in 16-ounce sleeved tray packages and is called "Pork Carnitas SEASONED & SEARED PORK WITH JUICES SLOW COOKED WITH CITRUS, READY TO SHRED." They have use by dates of 06/30/2025 or 07/01/2025 printed on the side of the packaging.

USDA

A recall was not issued because the product is no longer available, according to the alert. However, the FSIS says it's concerned consumers may have the product in their refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers are being urged to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that during routine process checks they found equipment damage that may have contaminated the carnitas products with pieces of metal," noted the alert.

Officials say there have been no injuries reported due to consumption of these products.