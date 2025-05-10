Hastings man turns to chainsaw art after being laid off

Recent statistics show nearly one in ten people over the age of 50 lost their job last year and had to figure out the next step. A new survey by resume advice provider "My Perfect Resume" shows a majority of workers are worried about losing their jobs this year.

A Hastings Minnesota man who found a way to make the most of his recent lay off.

Dean Williams is now a chainsaw artist, but that wasn't his first career. He worked as a carpenter until he became the victim of downsizing. That's when Williams decided to follow his passion. The chainsaw was his creative outlet.

"Every job that everybody has is art," said Williams.

He eventually opened a log furniture and chainsaw business, taking orders and selling sculptures out of his home.

Williams's wife Teresa joined him after she too was laid off from her job as an accountant. She runs this CNC machine making custom signs.

"My favorite step is doing the painting. The only regret is I wish it had come together years ago," said Teresa.

Williams message to others facing a similar fate, find your passion and turn it into opportunity.

"Everything I do , I want to last as long as possible," said Williams.

It is a nice way to make a living, it's a lot of work. Seeing his customers reactions make it well worth all the effort.

"You just keep on striving for what you do and in time, you'll fall in place to be where you want to be in life," said Williams.

William's company, DSW Log Designs, does custom work. You can find him on Facebook by searching his company's name.