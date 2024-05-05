Hans Madave sentenced after pleading guilty in Plymouth teenager's murder

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A man has been sentenced for his role in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Plymouth boy after agreeing to a plea deal.

Hans Madave, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder Wednesday and had another count of second-degree murder dropped, according to court records.

He was immediately sentenced to 160 months in prison, with credit for 472 days served.

In May 2023, Madave originally pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of Yaseen Johnson. He changed his plea to guilty in November, then withdrew his guilty plea in March, against the advice of his attorney.

In January, Madave's alleged co-conspirator, Augustus Sirleaf, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for Johnson's death.

According to charging documents, Sirleaf recruited Madave to rob two people during a shoe sale. They met the buyers at a parking lot and got into the back of their car. Johnson was in the passenger seat, while another man was in the driver's seat.

Johnson gave the suspects money for the shoes, but Sirleaf asked for one of the shoes back. When Johnson refused, Sirleaf took out a gun and shot him several times.

Madave had been on the run for months following the shooting before he turned himself in two months later.