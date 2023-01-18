Hans Madave charged in Plymouth teen's fatal shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Hans Madave, who had been on the run for months following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Plymouth, was charged Tuesday after turning himself in to police.

Madave, 19, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony in connection to the shooting of Yaseen Johnson on Nov. 14. His alleged co-conspirator, Augustus Sirleaf, was charged a little over a week after the shooting.

Charging documents say Madave was recruited by Sirleaf to rob two people during a shoe sale. They met the buyers at a parking lot, and got into the back of their car. Johnson was in the passenger seat, and another man was in the driver's seat. Johnson gave the suspects money for the shoes, but Sirleaf asked for one of the shoes back.

Johnson refused, at which point Sirleaf shot him several times, documents say. The other man in the driver's seat fled the scene, but later returned to speak with police.

One other person, identified as "L.W." in the complaint, drove Madave and Sirleaf to and from the parking lot. He was arrested after the shooting but was released.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 6 p.m., and found Johnson slumped over in the passenger seat. He was pronounced dead, and the medical examiner concluded that he had been shot three times.

Madave's first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. His bail was set at $1 million.