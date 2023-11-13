Augustus Sirleaf pleads guilty to murder of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A 20-year-old man from Plymouth pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy last year.

Augustus Sirleaf submitted a last-minute plea agreement Monday, pleading guilty to second-degree murder for shooting Yaseen Johnson on Nov. 14, 2022.

Johnson was found dead in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.

Hans Madave, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for his role in the shooting last week. He had been on the run following the shooting before he turned himself in two months later.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Sirleaf recruited Madave to rob two people during a shoe sale. When those two arrived by vehicle at the parking lot, both suspects got into the back of the vehicle. Johnson was in the passenger seat, while his colleague was in the driver's seat.

At one point, Johnson gave the suspects money for the shoes after deciding he liked them, but the suspects asked for one of the shoes back. When Johnson refused, Sirleaf took out a gun and shot him several times.

One other person, identified as "L.W." in the complaint, drove Madave and Sirleaf to and from the parking lot. He was arrested after the shooting but was released.

Sirleaf is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 2. Madave's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 16, 2022.