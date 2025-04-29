Hank Williams Jr. to return to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer

The Minnesota State Fair continues to round out its 2025 Grandstand lineup, with country star Hank Williams Jr. as the latest announcement.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will join Williams for the Aug. 27 concert. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and start at $56.

Williams is perhaps best known as the artist behind the "Monday Night Football" theme, "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night," a reworking of a similarly titled tune of his own. He's sold 70 million albums over his 60-year career and his latest release, "Rich White Honky Blues," is out now.

This will be Williams' third time playing the Grandstand. His last show there was in 1993.

Previously announced Grandstand shows include Meghan Trainor, Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge, The Avett Brothers and Def Leppard.

The fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.