1991 wasn't the only year of ghoulish Halloween weather. Here's a look back at other Halloween weather extremes.

It wouldn't be Halloween if we didn't talk about this: the blizzard of 1991.

Just over eight-inches of snow fell that day and another 20 inches in the days after. There's no snow in the forecast for Friday, but Halloween in Minnesota does have a history of seeing some weather extremes.

For example, we don't have to go back far at all to find the wettest Halloween on record. That happened just last year in the Twin Cities, when just over an inch and a quarter of precipitation fell.

And not all of that was rain. We also saw .2 inches of snow last year — the first snowfall of the season.

That year was also our second Halloween in a row with snow. In 2023, almost 2 inches of snow accumulated, though that's nothing compared to 1991.

MARLIN LEVISON/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The Halloween blizzard that year dropped more than 8 inches of snow. Only eight Halloweens on record have seen measurable snowfall, but many more have been cold. Almost half have seen lows drop below freezing.

The lowest temperature was in 1878 when it was just 15 degrees. Just a few years earlier in 1873, we had the coldest high temperature of just 26.

But we don't have to go back as far to find Halloween heat. The chocolate was melting in 1950 when highs soared to 83 degrees.