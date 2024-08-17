Gus Macker tournament returns to Minnesota, raising money for local organizations

A basketball tournament is back in Minnesota for the first time since 2019`

A basketball tournament is back in Minnesota for the first time since 2019`

A basketball tournament is back in Minnesota for the first time since 2019`

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Gus Macker Tournament, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that travels across the country, is back in Minnesota for the first time since 2019.

The event doubles as a way to give back.

The parking lots of North Hennepin Community college transformed for the 50th running of the tournament. It's something Cyd Haynes fought to bring back to Minnesota.

"It really is about having fun. You're going to see a lot of competition out here, and people who are really serious," said Haynes.

The teams of three are playing for a trophy and bragging rights. Some are even coming from as far as California.

The money raised goes to organizations in town, like Derray Ward's Forward Thinking, which uses basketball as a life tool.

"With these kids, a lot of them tell me that it's fun, they love basketball because of the friendship, the comraderie, the outside of the court stuff they do that helps build the camaraderie on the court," said Ward.

So despite some showers early on, it's a badge of honor for Gus Macker players to play through the rain, because it's game-on for a good cause.

The Gus Macker continues Sunday at 10 a.m. with a free throw contest, 3-point contest, and slam dunk contest.

It's free to attend and features food trucks and live entertainment in addition to the hoops.