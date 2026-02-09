Gun permits applications, demand for classes skyrocket amid Minnesota ICE surge

January is typically a slow month at Frontiersman Sports, but employees at the St. Louis Park, Minnesota, gun shop said sales spiked 30% above normal for the month.

It comes amid Operation Metro Surge and the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal officers.

Beyond sales, employees said permit-to-carry classes are the largest ever. Classes are normally about 20 people, but now are up to 30 or 40, employees said.

It comes as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports the number of permit-to-carry applications increased nearly 75% across the state, from 4,734 in January 2025, to 8,240 in January 2026.

Rob Doar with the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus said civil unrest and adverse language toward gun rights from political leaders are the two biggest reasons that gun sales and carry permit applications increase. We've seen both in the last few weeks, Doar said.

The increase in applications isn't surprising news to David Taylor, CEO of Stock & Barrel Gun Club, located in both Eagan and Chanhassen.

"When events like this occur, whenever there's kind of a black swan event, people scramble to get their permits," said Taylor.

To meet demand, Taylor said his business now provides three to four times more classes, primarily for permit to carry.

"They do have a heightened alertness. They are a little more on edge," said Taylor, in regard to customers. "Remember back in 2020, the states and counties stopped people from getting their permits, so some people are being a little more proactive and want to make sure they get their permits or get them updated, in case there's any blowback like there was like 2020."

Employees at Frontiersman said people are scared about unrest, but also about ICE coming into their homes.

Taylor wants new gun owners to know proper training and education come first.

"Just like owning a guitar doesn't make you a musician, owning a firearm doesn't make you proficient," said Taylor. "Practice, practice, practice, get training, learn how to use your firearm."