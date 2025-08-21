Thousands flock to Great Minnesota Get-Together on first day of State Fair

When the gates opened at 7 a.m. Thursday, it was off to the races for dozens who waited to be among the first to experience the Minnesota State Fair.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay a visit to St. Paul's Great Minnesota Get-Together each of the 12 days before it ends on Labor Day. Last year, the total attendance was 1.9 million.

Gene Bagsby of St. Paul said he loves to come early on opening day because there are fewer people — though last year the first day broke an attendance record.

"We would be here unless it was a monsoon," he joked. "It's a wonderful day and just glad to be here."

Likewise for Annie Muske, attending day one of the fair is a tried and true tradition. She said she hasn't missed one all her life — in the pandemic when it shut down in 2020, she still attended the drive-thru fair experience.

She has fond memories of sharing the State Fair experience with her family, which is now growing. She and Drew Baugher welcomed their daughter, Marley, just three weeks ago and they brought her for her first visit on Thursday.

"We're going to stay out of the buildings and stay outside, but we're like she has to come," Muske said. "It's kind of a big deal in our family to not miss one. even if you're born in August and 3 weeks old."

Their fair tradition starts with mini donuts, she said. Others flocked to get a footlong hot dog or waited in long lines for the Hamline Church Dining Hall to get a hamloaf breakfast sandwich or pancakes before 10 a.m.

But the early morning hours didn't stop people from getting cotton candy and cookie dough on a stick, either.

Many fairgoers told WCCO they have their favorites that they must check off their list.

"Must-do fair food is either a Gizmo or Butcher Boys steak sandwich," Bagsby said.

Among the new fair foods this year are Somali Street Fries, Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut and a Bison meatball sub. WCCO's digital team is ranking the best and worst of them.

