Grand Old Day to return to St. Paul this summer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After a three-year hiatus, Grand Old Day will be returning to St. Paul this summer.

Grand Old Day is slated for June 4. The festival has been a way to ring in the summer for nearly five decades.

The last Grand Old Day was in 2019 and brought in over 200,000 people. The Grand Avenue Business Association originally canceled the festival for 2019, citing money, rising costs and a decline in sponsorship dollars as leading factors in the decision.

Grand Old Day canceled events in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID concerns.