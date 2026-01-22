Overnight demonstration at Graduate Hotel at University of Minnesota draws hundreds, 3 arrested

It's become a familiar scene at hotels where protesters believe federal agents are staying.

Hundreds of voices echoed through the University of Minnesota's East Bank Wednesday night, as protesters gathered outside the Graduate Hotel on campus.

"I've been standing in the crowd clapping, trying to make noise," said sophomore Jack Obst. "I'd say the vibe out here is very passionate."

For a time, the protest stayed loud, but peaceful.

"It's nice to see a sense of community, it's nice to see everyone here fighting for the same thing," said Obst.

Then the night shifted; University of Minnesota police said protesters tampered with barricades, compromising safety in the area.

"They have been bear spraying people on the front line, I've never been bear sprayed but it made everyone out here start coughing," said XXX.

Officers say multiple warnings over speakers went unanswered, and they deployed chemical irritants toward the group.

"Its brutal to deploy that against students, we have classes tomorrow," said XXX.

No injuries were reported and three people were arrested for unlawful assembly.

University of Minnesota officials say they support the right to peaceful protest and remain committed to public safety on campus.