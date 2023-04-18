Gov. Walz orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor Deputy Josh Owen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor Deputy Josh Owen, who died in a shootout in western Minnesota on Saturday evening.

Owen, who turned 44 that day, was one of three law enforcement officers who was shot while trying to respond to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus. He died of his injuries at a hospital. The gunman was also killed.

All flags at state buildings will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

"Deputy Owen was a dedicated law enforcement officer and veteran of the Minnesota National Guard who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues," Walz said. "With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Deputy Josh Owen for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our prayers are with his family, friends, and community."

Following a 100-mile procession, Owen's body was brought back to his Glenwood community on Monday. Dozens filled the streets to welcome him home. His funeral will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Minnewaska High School.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.