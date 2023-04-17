Funeral for Pope Co. Deputy Joshua Owen to be held Saturday

GLENWOOD, Minn. -- The funeral for a Pope County Sheriff's deputy who was shot dead over the weekend will be held in Glenwood this Saturday.

Joshua Owen was shot Saturday evening responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cyrus, and later died of his injuries at a hospital. A second deputy and a Starbuck police officer were also injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed.

Owen was killed on his birthday. He had just turned 44 years old.

The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Josh Owen. He served with the Pope County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota. He was a 12-year police veteran and a military veteran. pic.twitter.com/DLg0dVUmTa — FBI (@FBI) April 17, 2023

On Sunday, WCCO spoke with Owen's mother Kathy Yarns near the memorial for her son.

"I don't think it's really hit me yet," Yarns said. "I know how much he loved the police chief and the guys he worked with. He just held them in such high regard."

On Monday, it was announced that a fund had been set up for Owen's family. Donations are being accepted through the LELS Benevolent Fund, the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police, as well as at any Wells Fargo location.

The names of the other deputy, officer and suspect have not been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.