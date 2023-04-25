U of M approves agreement for Gov. Walz to use president's residence

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz has a new rental, and it's saving you money.

Walz will live in Eastcliff, which President Joan Gabel left along with her post at the University of Minnesota, while the governor's residence undergoes a $6 million renovation. The Board of Regents approved the agreement on Monday.

Originally, the governor was set to live in Sunfish Lake for the next year-and-a-half. Now, his family will stay in St. Paul at Eastcliff, saving the state upwards of $250,000 dollars compared to the original plan.

Per the agreement, rent at Eastcliff will be $4,400 a month.