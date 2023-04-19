Watch CBS News
Gov. Tim Walz set to give 5th State of the State address

By Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz will deliver his fifth State of the State address Wednesday night.

The governor triumphantly declared in his inaugural address at the start of his second term earlier this year that "the era of gridlock is over" now that Democrats have control of both chambers of the legislature.

Wednesday night, it's less about setting the agenda and more a call to finish the job.

Expect Walz to highlight what he thinks are historic accomplishments this session under that new DFL trifecta.  

But there's a lot left still to do, from finishing up the budget, to Democrats passing other policy priorities, like a state paid leave program.

He'll call on lawmakers to get the work done before the end of the year.

And Republicans who we'll also hear from are likely to say the DFL is moving the state in the wrong direction.

You can watch the governor's State of the State at Wednesday at 7 p.m. on CBS News Minnesota. Then tune in to WCCO News at 10 as Caroline Cummings breaks down what could happen next.

