Gov. Tim Walz names Theodora Gaïtas as next Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice

Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Theodora Gaïtas as the next chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Current Chief Justice Natalie Hudson announced last month she plans to retire on Sept. 30. Walz announced Tuesday Gaïtas will take over Oct. 1. She will be the fourth woman to serve as Minnesota's chief justice.

"Justice Gaïtas will be an exceptional chief justice, leading the Judicial Branch with wisdom, resolve, and fairness," Walz said. "She brings a rare breadth of experience, having served at every level of our state's judiciary, and will be the first public defender to serve as chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court. That perspective will be invaluable, guiding her leadership as she takes on this profound responsibility to serve all Minnesotans."

Gaïtas has been on the state Supreme Court since August 2024, and before that, was on the Court of Appeals starting in 2020. She is a University of Minnesota Law School graduate who worked as an appellate public defender and private attorney earlier in her career.

"I'm committed to a judiciary that all Minnesotans can access, trust, and rely on," Gaïtas said. "These commitments will guide every decision I make as chief justice."

Hudson's retirement will come a few months before she turns 70, the mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices under Minnesota law.

"Many years ago, when Justice Gaitas and I were both still practicing attorneys, we were frequent legal adversaries. I knew then that she would later be what she has, in fact, become: one of the most talented and respected jurists in the state," Hudon said. "She is the perfect person to lead the Minnesota Judicial Branch in the years to come."

Taking Gaïtas' place on the court will be Reynaldo Aligada, the governor's office said. He currently serves as a Ramsey County District Court judge.