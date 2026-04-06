Chief Justice Natalie Hudson to retire from Minnesota Supreme Court

Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, the first person of color to hold the position on Minnesota's Supreme Court, plans to retire this fall.

Hudson announced Monday she will retire on Sept. 30, a few months before she turns 70. State law mandates judges must retire at that age.

"When Governor Walz appointed me to this position, I knew my time as Chief Justice would be relatively short, given Minnesota's mandatory retirement age for judges," Hudson said. "Even so, I have been deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead the Minnesota Judicial Branch during this chapter. To serve in this role has been a profound honor, and I am thankful for the trust that was placed in me."

Hudson was sworn in as chief justice in November 2023, taking over for retiree Lorie Gildea. Before that, she was an associate justice on Minnesota's highest court for eight years and a Minnesota Court of Appeals judge for 13.

She is the third woman to serve as Minnesota's chief justice.

"Chief Justice Hudson stands among the giants of Minnesota history. She will be remembered not only for the glass ceilings she shattered but for a lifetime of service to those seeking fairness and justice in our courts," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. "The rule of law is stronger than ever in Minnesota, and it is in no small part due to her steady leadership. We thank Chief Justice Hudson for upholding and advancing our democracy and celebrate a career marked by profound integrity, wisdom, and grace."

Walz's office said he'll share details about choosing Hudson's successor in the future.

When Hudson was appointed chief justice, she said one of her goals was "to increase the public's trust and confidence in the judicial system" through better accessibility. Her retirement announcement touted her championing of digital initiatives, such as remote hearings and artificial intelligence, as important steps toward that goal.