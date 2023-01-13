Gopher men get rare win at Ohio State, 70-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Dawson Garcia tied a career high with 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ta'lon Cooper added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota held off Ohio State 70-67 on Thursday night for its first Big Ten victory of the season.

Minnesota won just its 19th game at Ohio State in 74 attempts.

Pharrel Payne made Minnesota's last field goal of the game with 5:15 left for a 64-53 lead. Then Garcia went 3 for 6 on his next three trips to the free-throw line to allow Ohio State back in it.

Brice Sensabaugh made a corner 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds left to get Ohio State within 67-65. After Minnesota missed the front end of a one-and-one, Sensabaugh was fouled in the lane before making two to tie it at 67-all with 8.6 left.

Dawson Garcia and Justice Sueing Jay LaPrete / AP

Cooper found himself open driving down the lane for a dunk, but a foul was called at the rim with 1.7 seconds left. Cooper missed the first free throw and made the second following a timeout. Ohio State turned it over and Garcia added two free throws to seal it.

Jamison Battle scored 11 points and Payne added 10 for Minnesota (7-8, 1-4). Cooper also had four assists to reach 500 for his career.

Sensabaugh had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio State (10-6, 2-3). Justice Sueing scored 13, Sean McNeil added 11 and Bruce Thornton and Zed Key each had 10.

Minnesota has the weekend off before hosting Illinois on Monday. Ohio State will seek to end a three-game losing streak when it plays at Rutgers on Sunday.