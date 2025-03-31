Gopher gymnastics heads to NCAA Regionals in Salt Lake City as No. 12 seed

The Gopher gymnastics team spent Monday morning hard at work, preparing for the NCAA Salt Lake Regionals.

They have dominated in the regular season winning 15 of their 18 meets. The team hopes to continue that momentum to propel them to the top of a competitive regionals against No. 5 UCLA, No. 23 Southern Utah and Boise State.

"We're a climbing team. We get better each every week," said Mya Hooten, a 5th year senior on the Gopher gymnastics team. "All we've been saying is: it's just us out there. If we just focus on us and do our best, the results will show."

Many will have their eyes on Hooten at regionals as she is one of the best gymnasts to come through Minnesota's program.

This year, she earned her 12th All-American title, making the floor second team. It's one of her specialties, leading the Gophers in scoring on the floor and vault.

"It's kind of an out of body experience, when you're out there and the crowd is just cheering for you, it's the best feeling in the world," said Hooten.

The Woodbury native is rounding out her college career with six Big Ten championships, and having earned a perfect 10 score nine times.

Even with all the individual accolades, she still focuses on others.

"I love [the recognition], but I care more about winning as a team, and caring for my team and being there for my team. I just love my team. That's it," said Hooten.

Another Gopher adding to the team's all around succes is Stillwater native and sophmore, Jordyn Lyden. She leads the team in scoring on the uneven bars and the beam. She also earned her first Big Ten honors this season.

"I really enjoy pressure and I'm a really competitive person, so I love being up there and doing that," said Lyden.

This team believes that a ranking doesn't control their outcome going forward.

"We are underdogs and I feel like we always kind of are. It drives us," said Lyden.

The Gophers need to finish as one of the top two teams this weekend in order to secure their spot at nationals.

They will compete on April 3.

The top two finishers from regional finals will compete for the national title in Dallas, April 17-19.

If the Gophers are knocked out, individual gymnasts can still qualify to compete at nationals.