Good Samaritan says he relied on paramedic training during rescue on Lake Marion

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — On a hot summer day, cooling off in the water is on everyone's mind.

That's what brought Erick Macias to Lake Marion at Antlers Park on July 16.

"It was a regular day, me and my friends decided to visit this lake and check it out, and play football," Macias said through a translator.

That sunny day was quickly overshadowed as his friends alerted him to commotion in the water.

Macias said he saw two people waving their arms, asking for help. That's when he decided to jump in.

Macias said he was relying on his paramedic and lifeguard training he received back home in Ecuador as he rushed into the water.

"I know how to do it, and in those cases, time is the priority," Macias said.

Deputies say two men were on an inflatable when they were knocked off by a wave from a nearby boat.

Macias jumped into the water and saved a 19-year-old man, the sheriff's office said, but the other man went underwater and did not resurface.

Around 8 p.m., a dive team found that man dead, 40 yards offshore in 8 feet of water. The sheriff's office identified him as 26-year-old Reynaldo Antonio Patishtan Hernandez, of Northfield.

Macias said he did what he'd hoped everyone would do — step up for someone in their time of need.

Weeks later, the Lakeville Police Chief sent him a letter with a medal of honor thanking him for his quick action on that fateful day.

Signage around the beach reminds people to swim inside the orange buoys and clearly states there are no lifeguards.

Macias would like to see lifeguards at the beach to ensure something like this never happens.

When it comes to water emergencies, first responders are sounding the alarm.

"There has been an uptick this year compared to 2023," said deputy Jon Reiners, Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office assisted or directly handled eight water emergencies already this year. That number was three all of last year.

Reiners says if you're not a strong swimmer, bring a life jacket and check the conditions, before jumping in.

"My greatest hope is that people make sure to watch out for each other," Reiners said.