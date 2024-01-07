Golden Globes 2024 red carpet highlights: Looks, quotes and more key moments
Nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes were among the stars gracing the red carpet ahead of Sunday night's award show.
Variety and "Entertainment Tonight" partnered with the Golden Globes this year to produce the digital red carpet pre-show, including exclusive footage and interviews with celebrity attendees, hosted by Marc Malkin, a senior culture and events editor at Variety; Angelique Jackson, a senior entertainment writer at Variety; and Rachel Smith, a correspondent at "Entertainment Tonight." The trio conducted interviews on the carpet with some of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and got a close-up view of the fashions on display.
Top moments from the Golden Globes red carpet
Taylor Swift, nominated for a Golden Globe in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," walked the red carpet in a shimmering green gown. (The award was won by "Barbie.")
"Barbie" star Margot Robbie attended the Golden Globes in a pink dress modeled after the one worn by the Barbie Signature 1977 Superstar doll. "Barbie" leads the Golden Globes with nine nominations.
Nicolas Cage, who is nominated for his role in "Dream Scenario," celebrated his 60th birthday at the Golden Globes with his wife, Riko Shibata. He said it was the "second most epic birthday" of his life.
Several actors brought family members to the Golden Globes. Charles Melton and Brie Larson both came with their mothers. Melton is nominated for his role in "May December" while Larson is nominated for her role in "Lessons in Chemistry."
Reese Witherspoon brought her son Deacon to the show. He received some award show advice from his mom: Be nice to everyone, and bring gum and hand sanitizer. Witherspoon stars in "The Morning Show," which is up for two awards.
Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio, who co-starred in "Killers of the Flower Moon," paused for photos side by side. They are each nominated for best performance for their roles in the film. The film snagged a number of other nominations as well, including best motion picture drama and best director for Martin Scorsese.
Jennifer Lopez wore a fitted pink gown with ruffled rosette sleeves. Brie Larson was doing a red carpet interview with "ET" when she spotted Lopez and was almost overcome with excitement. "You mean so much to me!" Larson said. "I saw 'Selena' and it made me want to be an actor, and you've always meant to much to me." "Oh my God, don't make me cry," Lopez exclaimed.
Rosamund Pike wore what she described as a "protective veil." She said it was added to her outfit after she suffered a skiing accident over Christmas. Her injury has since healed, but Pike said she'd fallen in love with the look, so she decided to keep the headpiece.
Aria Mia Loberti was joined on the red carpet by a guide dog. Loberti, who is blind, played the blind heroine in Netflix's "All the Light We Cannot See," which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who wore a deep red peplum gown with a sequined bodice, took home the first award of the night for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in "The Holdovers."
Oprah Winfrey, one of the producers of the 2023 musical version of "The Color Purple," fittingly wore a purple gown on the red carpet. Two of the stars of the film, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, were nominated in acting categories.
Speaking with "ET" on the red carpet, Winfrey said Brooks "brought a jubilation and a joy and a humor and a lightness" to the role of Sofia, which Winfrey herself had played in the original 1985 film.
Timothée Chalamet, nominated for his performance in "Wonka," wore a sparkling take on a tuxedo jacket.
Where are the Golden Globes being held?
The awards show is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and for the official pre-show celebrity guests walked the red carpet set up just outside of the venue. The Beverly Hilton's glittering international ballroom is the usual venue for the Golden Globes and has been the locale of most of its ceremonies over the last several decades.
Golden Globes host Jo Koy helped roll out the red carpet outside the venue at a press preview on Thursday.
Globes ceremonies are set up like formal galas, with award presentations and speeches given from the ballroom's stage while celebrity guests dine at tables arranged around the floor.
When does the Golden Globes awards ceremony start?
The 81st Annual Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Jan. 7, and will run until 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).
For the first time in decades, the ceremony is being broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network. The Golden Globes ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. Paramount Global is the parent company of CBS.
