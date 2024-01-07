Where are the 2024 Golden Globes held? Here are the details on The Beverly Hilton

It's that time of year when Hollywood's stars flock to one place for the Golden Globes, the first major awards show in 2024. The ceremony has been at the same location for more than six decades.

Scroll down to learn more about the historic hotel and its connection to the entertainment industry.

Where are the Golden Globes taking place in 2024?

The iconic award ceremony will happen in the heart of Beverly Hills at The Beverly Hilton. For decades, film and television's biggest actors, directors, and artists have packed into the hotel's International Ballroom for dinner and champagne to celebrate last year's achievements.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: General view of Beverly Hilton Hotel during the 8th Filming Italy 2023 Festival on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Daniele Venturelli

How long have the Golden Globes been held at the Beverly Hilton?

The Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association held its Golden Globes ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 1945, handing out the historic statuettes to Ingrid Bergman and Amanda Knox.

In 1961, the banquet was moved to the International Ballroom at The Beverly Hilton where the makers of Spartacus took home the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Rock Hudson, named male world film favorite, poses with actress Jane Wyman who presented the trophy at the 20th annual Golden Globes awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in Hollywood, March 5, 1963. Anonymous / AP

Since then, the luxury hotel has served as the location for some of most memorable moments in Hollywood History.