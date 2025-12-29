Nealy 2,000 products recalled by Minneapolis distributor over rodent feces, urine contamination concerns

A north Minneapolis distributor on Friday recalled nearly 2,000 products, including cold and flu medicine as well as popular snacks and candies, due to contamination concerns.

While no illness has been reported so far, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 54 stores in the state were affected by Gold Star Distribution's recall.

Products recalled include drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements and pet and human food products. Gold Star says that the recall does not include products shipped directly to retail and convenience stores by the manufacturer or distributor, such as frozen and refrigerated items.

The recall was issued after the FDA found unsanitary conditions at the Gold Star facility, including rodent feces and urine and bird droppings in areas where products were stored.

The FDA warns that exposure to contaminated products could pose serious health risks to consumers, as salmonella could be present. Salmonella can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in infants, young children, elderly people, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems.

Humans and animals in contact with contaminated products could also become infected with leptospirosis, which can cause flu-like symptoms.

If ingested, the FDA says affected drugs and food may cause adverse health effects and contaminated medical devices may increase the risk of infections. Products applied to the skin or eyes may cause irritation, infection or other adverse reactions.

Consumers and retailers who purchased products impacted by the recall are instructed to destroy the items as soon as possible and provide proof of destruction to Gold Star. Refunds will be provided upon request.

A full list of all products impacted by the recall is posted on the FDA's website.