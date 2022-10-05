Glorious fall colors are on full display after delay in season

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- After a slight delay this season, fall colors are out in full force. From the Twin Cities all the way up to the North Shore, there are plenty of places to soak up the fleeting season.

At Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, Ranae and Joanna spent the afternoon with their children exploring the colorful trails and playground.

"The trees that have the variation, the ombre effect of the tree if you will, yeah love those ones," Joanna Sorenson said.

Temperature, sun exposure and rainfall impact the timing and vibrancy of the fall colors. This year, September was dry and had warm overnight temperatures causing colors to start peaking a little later. The Department of Natural Resources launched a 'Fall Color Finder' to help track where leaves are in their prime across the state. Some areas up north have reached their peak while the Metro is a little behind.

RELATED: Is climate change changing fall colors?

"This weekend would be a fabulous time to get out and enjoy the fall colors," Interpretive Naturalist Vicky Wachtler said.

With cool temperatures and wind in the forecast, fall colors could be fleeting.

"Within the next week or so we could see a lot dropping from the trees," Wachtler said.

"We have such a short window so we really wanted to make the best of it," Sorenson said.

Fall plant cycles are complex. For example, bright and cold days can intensify red pigments but if it gets too cold and there's frost, the leaves can be damaged.