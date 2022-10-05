Is climate change changing fall colors?

MINNEAPOLIS -- You already know that fall colors are happening largely later than usual this year, but is the quality of the fall colors also changing?

Peak fall color season in Minnesota typically begins in mid-September in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota typically sees the peak in mid-October. Because we've had such a warm September, and a lack of chill in the air at night, our colors are way behind schedule.

The group Climate Central says that later peaks might not be the only consequence of warmer temperatures. They could also be affecting the duration and brilliance of the fall colors.

There are three main factors that the group points toward as playing into how fall colors manifest -- temperature, sun exposure, and rainfall.

In the case of the last one, either too much or too little rain can stress trees and cause leaves to change and drop ahead of schedule. We've been under drought in many parts of the state.

As for sun exposure, higher latitudes are said to be more sensitive to sun exposure, and thus leaves in that area tend to drop earlier. At the same time, higher temperatures can also lead to a delayed start of changing leaf colors.

It's a matter of how all factors play into each other that makes the difference.

"Bright and cold days can intensify the production of red pigments," Climate Central reports.

We've just gone through the longest summer on record. At the same time, many parts have seen a frost, which can damage leaves and limit the production of red pigments.

"If the long list of factors above gives the impression that fall plant cycles are complex, that's because they are," Climate Central reports. "Other seasons are better understood."