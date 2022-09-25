Sky's the limit: Event encourages girls to consider aviation careers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The sky's the limit at Girls in Aviation Day.

Women in Aviation International host the annual event at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

The group is dedicated to encouraging girls and women to look into aviation careers and interests.

More than a thousand girls and their families had a chance to talk with pilots, learn about jobs and tour a lot of different aircraft.

"I think it's amazing because I have no one in my family that's a part of aviation, and it's such a good network to meet people that can help you along the way," one girl at the event said.

Girls in Aviation events are being held all around the world. The one in Minnesota is the largest.