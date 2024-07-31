Girl in critical condition, 2 others hurt in North St. Paul stabbing

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A girl was gravely injured and two others were hurt in a stabbing outside a North St. Paul strip mall on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on the 2200 block of 11th Avenue around 7 p.m., according to the North St. Paul Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a girl with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment where she remains in critical condition.

A short time later, police learned two more juveniles — a boy and a girl —had been assaulted in the same incident and were transported to a hospital prior to officers arriving. Those two are in stable condition.

Investigators say a group had been gathering in a parking lot on the 2200 block of McKnight Avenue when an altercation occurred. It is unclear when the assault took place, police say, but investigators are working to determine what happened.

Police say there is no threat to the public and that the incident is believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact the North St. Paul Police Department Investigations Unit at 651-747-2444.