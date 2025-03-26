Watch CBS News
Galleria Edina's annual floral display offers tropical escape for the winter-weary

Pauleen Le
Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.
What are your favorite springtime flowers?
For people who are ready to be done with winter, paradise is now within reach at Galleria Edina. 

The annual Galleria Floral Experience, with gardens by Bachman's, is back for a sixth year. 

Organizers said this year's show promises to bring the essence of the tropics to life. 

For this year's display, landscape architect Bryan Kramer created a themed concept of gardens and installations that would recreate the enveloping green canopy and dramatic colors of tropical blooms using more than 100 species of trees, shrubs, plants, flowers and thousands of bulbs. 

Visitors can experience vibrant colors, bold animal prints, a giant giraffe alongside other whimsical sculptures, plus exotic blooms through the Galleria common areas. There will also be floral food and drink specials available.

The event is free and open to the public for self-guided tours anytime the shopping center is open during the 15-day run, now through April 6. 

