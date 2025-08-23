Galaxy Groove beer is giving back to a good organization

A new beer at the state fair is giving back

A new beer at the state fair is making waves for more than just its taste.

Behind it is a brewer with a powerful story — and a mission to give back. This year's Minnesota state fair features 70 brand-new specialty beers and drinks.

Below the bubbles is a beer called Galaxy Groove.

"It's light's and it's fruit and it's not too hazy," said one customer.

"It's light crisp has a lot of tropical notes and some citrus as well. Still a good malty? backbone to it," said Jeremy Brown, creator behind the American Pale Ale. "I am legally blind. Growing up it was a lot of struggles getting around and trying to find things I can do and working the taproom has been great for that."

Jeremy's beer won the Boston Beer Company Homebrew competition and was picked up Sam Adams.

His longtime friends at the Hideaway were so proud of his accomplishments that they made Galaxy Groove a state fair exclusive with a portion of the proceeds of Jeremy's beer going to the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind.

He credits his success to the types of programs and services they provide. Making this a brew with a purpose.

"Giving back to young kids who are visually impaired who are facing those same struggles, so being able to give back is huge. It means a lot to me."

"That is absolutely amazing. When anybody does something like that, cheers to them. Good for him," said Karen Shannon of Cottage Grove.

Galaxy Groove is available at the Hideaway Speakeasy. It's located in the upper west side of the Veranda at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.