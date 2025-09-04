Gabrielle Hardie, 14, is making a splash on USA gymnastics senior national team

Gabrielle Hardie is working on an upgrade for her bars routine.

"I'm just really trying to up my difficulty," she said.

It's a slow summer day at the Twin City Twisters gym in Champlin. For Hardie, it's a quiet moment in what's been a watershed season.

"All my dreams were met, basically, and my goals," smiled Hardie.

Hardie is just 14 years old. This June, she made her senior national team debut and won uneven bars gold in her first meet: the Pan American Championships.

Hardie said that finish was a little bit of a surprise.

"I just knew if I hit a clean routine I could have a pretty good chance. But yeah, being first was just amazing," she said.

Hardie is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota and still spends a portion of her year there. She's collected two bronze medals on floor this summer and is coming off a 7th place in the all-around at her first U.S. Championships in August. She has got the potential to make a run at the next U.S. Olympic team at the Los Angeles games in 2028.

Getty Images

"I just base it one year at a time," said Hardie. "My goal is to always try to stay on the national team consistently. Keep focusing a year at a time. Injuries are a big part. So, I'm trying to stay healthy."

"Helping them achieve the small goals that eventually lead up to the big goals of international competition and beyond," said Twin City Twisters head coach Steve Hafeman.

The new routine, finally hit in practice for the first time. A small step in a season of big leaps.

"I just feel like I've been riding this wave of joy. It's been amazing," Hardie said.