Search continues for shooter who killed Minneapolis nightclub bouncer in 2022: "It is a family's worst nightmare"

A Twin Cities mother says nearly 3 ½ years later, she still doesn't know who killed her son.

Gabriel Mendoza was just 23 when he was murdered while working security at an Uptown Minneapolis club in 2022.

"My biggest priority is making sure that Gabe's story is still heard until we start to get answers," said mother Katrina Mendoza.

His mom says she calls investigators weekly.

"It is a family's worst nightmare," she said.

Her son was shot to death on Oct. 16, 2022, while working at the now-closed bar Fire House on the corner of Lagoon Street and South Fremont Avenue.

"His energy, his personality, he was really fun, loud guy," said sister Ariel Scaife.

Gabriel Mendoza Katrina Mendoza

"Maybe you were there that night and left early and think you don't know anything, or maybe you wanted to give your statement but felt afraid because it's traumatic," said Katrina Mendoza.

They're asking those that were there or around to think back, just like they do constantly.

"I had just seen him. He was here that day. He was breakdancing with his cousin right on the floor behind you," said Katrina Mendoza.

Scaife says the bar was packed that evening.

"We saw the social media of videos on like Snapchat and Instagram of people there," said Scaife.

Now, they all feel the void.

"Things that people don't often talk about is the surviving children and how they have changed parents, so it affects us all," said Katrina Mendoza.

Minneapolis police say the case remains open, and Gabriel Mendoza's family deserves justice. Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).