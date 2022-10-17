Man fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot in Uptown Minneapolis late Sunday night.

Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont and Lagoon avenues around 11:45 p.m.

CBS

Officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died before medics arrived, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation. There have been no arrests as of Monday morning.

This is the 71st homicide in Minneapolis this year.