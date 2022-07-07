Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Fundraising effort underway for chef Justin Sutherland after boating accident

By Marielle Mohs

/ CBS Minnesota

Fundraising effort announced for Twin Cities chef recovering from serious injuries after boating acc
Fundraising effort announced for Twin Cities chef recovering from serious injuries after boating acc 02:14

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Twin Cities chef is recovering from serious injuries following a boating accident over the July 4 weekend.

Doctors say chef Justin Sutherland, who won "Iron Chef America" and is known locally for the St. Paul restaurant Handsome Hog, will be fine, but the he doesn't have health insurance.

At Hope Breakfast Bar on Thursday in downtown St. Paul, dozens of people came out to eat and support a fundraising effort; 100% of sales are going to Sutherland's medical bills.

Sutherland was injured on July 3 and was hospitalized for a broken arm and severe lacerations to his face. He fell off a moving boat and into the propeller. He is improving hour by hour, but the road to recovery will be long.

"Justin will change the world," said Hope Breakfast Bar owner Brian Ingram. "Frankly, he already has."

Sutherland is beloved by the hospitality community across the Twin Cities. 

Community starts fundraising effort for injured Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland 04:03

"Somebody who makes the food world all over the globe stop and take notice that St. Paul is on the map, and someone who has invested enormously in so many different people, and so as tragic and as horrified as we are by this accident it becomes a blessing to get an opportunity to sow back into someone who has sowed so generously into us," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Chefs and brewery owners from across the Twin Cities have already showed up to Hope Breakfast Bar. Anyone who wants to show their support can go to the restaurant, which will be open until 8 p.m. 

Marielle Mohs
marielle-mohs.png

Marielle Mohs is thrilled to be telling stories in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 12:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.