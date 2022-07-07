Fundraising effort underway for chef Justin Sutherland after boating accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Twin Cities chef is recovering from serious injuries following a boating accident over the July 4 weekend.

Doctors say chef Justin Sutherland, who won "Iron Chef America" and is known locally for the St. Paul restaurant Handsome Hog, will be fine, but the he doesn't have health insurance.

At Hope Breakfast Bar on Thursday in downtown St. Paul, dozens of people came out to eat and support a fundraising effort; 100% of sales are going to Sutherland's medical bills.

Sutherland was injured on July 3 and was hospitalized for a broken arm and severe lacerations to his face. He fell off a moving boat and into the propeller. He is improving hour by hour, but the road to recovery will be long.

"Justin will change the world," said Hope Breakfast Bar owner Brian Ingram. "Frankly, he already has."

Sutherland is beloved by the hospitality community across the Twin Cities.

"Somebody who makes the food world all over the globe stop and take notice that St. Paul is on the map, and someone who has invested enormously in so many different people, and so as tragic and as horrified as we are by this accident it becomes a blessing to get an opportunity to sow back into someone who has sowed so generously into us," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Chefs and brewery owners from across the Twin Cities have already showed up to Hope Breakfast Bar. Anyone who wants to show their support can go to the restaurant, which will be open until 8 p.m.