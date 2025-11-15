Fundraisers held to honor Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel

Family and friends held the first Harper Moyski Volleyball Tournament Saturday. Her team used the tournament to raise funds and honor Moyski.

10-year-old Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel were killed in August during the Annunciation School shooting.

Saturday's tournament was part one of a day of fundraising efforts. Afterwards, players' parents, neighbors and community members packed in at Nine Mile Brewing for an auction. Items up for sale included signed jerseys from the Vikings and Timberwolves. Nine Mile Brewery also pledged one dollar of every pint sold towards the fundraising efforts.

"Today is all about keeping Harper's memory alive," said Katie Abrams an Annunciation parent. "Harper loved volleyball and animals and her friends, and she brought joy and laughter all the time."

The money raised is earmarked for a permanent memorial to honor Moyski, Merkel and the Annunciation community. The money will also go to helping local parks, in honor of how much Moyski loved being outdoors.

"Love, real love, changes the world. When Harper died, the light didn't go out. It shifted. It moved into all the people who cared about her," said Jackie Flavin, Moyski's mother. "And everyone who has showed up for us today and in the last 10 weeks. And with your help, that light is moving outward even further onto things that really matter."