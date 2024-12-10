Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials announce $4.5M in funding to support Minnesota law enforcement recruitment, training

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Top state leaders announced millions in funding Tuesday to support law enforcement recruitment and training across Minnesota. 

During an afternoon news conference, Gov. Tim Walz was joined by other leaders, including Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson, at a college in Brooklyn Park. There, officials detailed the new funding — $4.5 million — that will go to 46 law enforcement agencies.

"The new funding will support the training of nearly 100 candidates who would like to make a career transition into law enforcement, by sponsoring their education and providing a salary during their training," the governor's office said in a release. 

WCCO will update with more details, so check back for more. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.