Officials announce $4.5M in funding to support Minnesota law enforcement recruitment, training

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Top state leaders announced millions in funding Tuesday to support law enforcement recruitment and training across Minnesota.

During an afternoon news conference, Gov. Tim Walz was joined by other leaders, including Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson, at a college in Brooklyn Park. There, officials detailed the new funding — $4.5 million — that will go to 46 law enforcement agencies.

"The new funding will support the training of nearly 100 candidates who would like to make a career transition into law enforcement, by sponsoring their education and providing a salary during their training," the governor's office said in a release.

