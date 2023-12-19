No injuries reported after Minneapolis' New Horizon Daycare shot at, man in custody

MINNEAPOLIS — No one was hurt after gunfire shattered classroom windows at New Horizon Daycare Tuesday evening in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers responded to the sound of shots fired at 5:16 p.m. on the 3300 block of Penn Avenue North.

A man was seeing taking off on foot and was taken into custody without incident. Police say it is unclear if he was involved in the shooting.

A gun was also recovered.

According to daycare staff, children had just left the damaged classroom prior to the shooting, but many were still in the building for a visit from Santa.

Police say they think the gunfire came from an alley located behind the daycare about a block away.

Minneapolis police are investigating and looking for at least another suspect.