"Hero pay" update: State says nearly 1 million frontline worker payments have been delivered

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials say nearly 1 million bonus payments have been delivered to Minnesota's frontline workers.

Two weeks ago, the state said 1,025,655 frontline workers would receive "hero pay" in the amount of $487.45 for working through the pandemic. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said everyone who was approved for the payments and submitted valid payment information has received their money.

Anyone whose payment attempt failed will be contacted via email, the department said, and they will have until Friday at 5 p.m. to update their information.

More than 1 million frontline workers applied for hero pay over the summer. The state's initial estimate was that 667,000 people were eligible for hero pay, meaning they would get $750 a person.

There won't be state taxes taken out but the federal government will take taxes out of the payment.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 9:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

